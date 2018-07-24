

CTV Vancouver





A cabin near Chilliwack Lake went up in flames early Tuesday morning, and neighbours are growing concerned that there's been no sign of the man who lives there full-time.

Nearby residents told CTV News they woke up to the sound of explosions at around 1 a.m., and looked out to see a cabin on Paulsen Road burning.

"We could see all the orange glow from the fire," said Jan Stamnes. "I guess everything in the garage … was blowing up – propane tanks and gasoline."

A number of Good Samaritans rushed outside and tried their best to douse the flames until firefighters arrived.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze, which also spread to some nearby trees, but it's unclear whether the full-time resident is safe.

Neighbours said they have been trying to reach out to his family members to find out if he might have been away from home overnight.

"We're all concerned," Stamnes said. "Apparently his vehicle was parked against the door, so we don't know."