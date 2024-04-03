No police wrongdoing when Coquitlam man found dead 15 days after wellness check: watchdog

B.C.'s police watchdog has concluded its investigation into a man's death in Coquitlam, saying local officers' actions didn't contribute.

The Independent Investigations Office was called last month after a man was found dead inside a home. Coquitlam Mounties were initially called to conduct a wellness check at the home on Cottonwood Drive on March 4. When officers arrived, however, they didn't get a response from inside the home.

Fifteen days later, police were asked to check on the man again. This time, they got access into the home and found he was dead.

The IIO said it was called shortly after the death was discovered, adding its investigation included talking to witnesses, assessing police documents and discussing the matter with the BC Coroners Service.

"Based on the circumstances of the original call to police, it was reasonable for police to find they did not have grounds to enter the man’s premises at the time of that call," an update from the IIO posted online Wednesday said. "Therefore, there is no evidence to support that police action or inaction contributed to the man’s death."

The IIO is called after all police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing.