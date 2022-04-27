No keys, broken windows, trash left by tenant: 3 stories of buying as-is real estate in B.C.
It's a sign of the competitive housing market that some British Columbia home buyers agree to buy a property "as is," and while that generally means accepting some flaws, it sometimes ends in a legal dispute.
The provincial Civil Resolution Tribunal, which handles small claims cases with a dollar amount below $5,000, recently heard three such cases, with varying outcomes.
Key in each of the disputes was the definition of "as is."
Those who tried to get money back from the sellers were asked to prove their claims, on a balance of probabilities, and if they could show that things had changed for the worse since the time of the agreement, they stood a chance.
NO KEYS, 'GARBAGE EVERYWHERE'
Buyers who tried to get $3,590.45 back told the tribunal they'd made such an agreement, but things went downhill.
According to CRT documents, the seller failed to provide the house keys, and when the buyers arrived at the property, they found two broken windows.
The shed in the backyard was missing a door, the buyers said, and there was "garbage everywhere," tribunal member and vice-chair Shelley Lopez said in a written summary of the case.
They claimed they were owed $700 for storage of their belongings, because the tenant did not leave when required despite being given notice by the seller.
They asked for another $1905.92 for the window repairs, $84.53 to replace the locks, $100 to fix the shed doors and $800 for cleaning and garbage disposal.
But the seller told the CRT that the windows were already broken when the buyers checked out the property.
He said the home, at the time of transfer, was exactly the same as when the offer was made, and that offer only included one condition (that he remove an oil tank), which was met.
As for the keys and the shed, the seller blamed his tenant. He said the shed wasn't included in the sale, and that he didn't have the keys. He felt he owed the buyers nothing.
The contract of purchase and sale, which was signed by all parties, did include a statement that the property and all included items would be in "substantially the same condition" as they were at the time of viewing, but did not include the term "as is, where is."
But the buyers had no supporting evidence of the alleged damage. The CRT's Lopez said there were no photos of the property, and they were not able to prove the issues weren't there when they visited the home four months before their possession date.
The tribunal vice-chair said they also didn't provide proof they'd paid what they said they had to fix the issues.
As such, the claim was dismissed.
ATTEMPT TO RETURN MOTORHOME
Another dismissed case involved the sale of a used, 40-year-old motorhome.
Tribunal member Kristin Gardner heard the case, which involved a seller claiming he'd sold the home "as is."
The seller said he offered to help replace the water pump and a flat tire, but that the buyer never arranged the work.
The buyer tried to return the home and get his $4,500 back, claiming the seller failed to provide the promised repairs, and "misrepresented" how complex it is to replace a water pump.
Because of these issues, the buyer hasn't been able to remove it from the seller's property, he said.
The motorhome in question is a 34-foot, 34-year-old Ford "A Class." Evidence presented to Gardner included text messages that the seller thought he would have more time to get the repairs done, and to "just change the tire" so the buyer could drive it off the property.
But Gardner found that the evidence did not show the seller was unwilling to help, only that he wanted notice before the buyer came to his property.
Ultimately the dispute was dismissed, as the buyer was unable to prove the seller breached their agreement.
BROKEN FIREPLACES, 'FILTHY' HOUSE
Future buyers may want to heed the advice of one tribunal member, who said, "the principle of 'buyer beware' generally applies to home sales," but there are some exceptions.
A case that was successful for the applicants involved a house with a range of issues including missing keys and electrical problems.
Heard by tribunal member Sherelle Goodwin, this case involved an attempt to get thousands of dollars back from the seller in another "as is" purchase.
According to Goodwin's summary, the applicants' found the heating system, fireplaces and some appliances in their newly-purchased home were not working.
Keys and vacuum attachments were missing, they said, and there were also issues with the electrical and plumbing systems.
They said the house was "filthy" and the carpets were permanently stained. The total bill for cleaning, repair and replacement was higher than the CRT's cap of $5,000, but the home buyers chose to limit their claim so it could be heard at the small claims level.
In this case, the tribunal member noted that the seller has a duty to disclose known latent defects – things a buyer may not be able to find during a "reasonable inspection."
The new owners were able to prove they were entitled to some compensation. Their claims regarding the electricity were shut down, as there was an inspection conducted at the home prior to their possession date that noted "several electrical issues."
Some of the issues with the heating system were flagged during the inspection, but it was working at that time, so the tribunal member allowed a claim related to that.
The vacuum claim was dismissed, with the tribunal member finding it "unreasonable" for the buyers to expect the seller to replace the entire system to compensate for a missing attachment, but Goodwin allowed a claim to replace a lock since the key had been lost.
A claim for a $40,000 replacement cost for three fireplaces was not accepted, as the applicants didn't prove this was needed, but because they weren't working, she awarded $750 to the buyers.
Altogether, with all the accepted claims added to pre-judgment interest and CRT fees, the seller in this case was ordered to pay $3,493.87.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian MPs unanimously back motion calling Russian attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide'
Canadian members of Parliament voted unanimously on Wednesday to label Russia's attacks in Ukraine a 'genocide.' The vote was triggered following the tabling of an NDP-backed unanimous consent motion.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
OPINION | Don Martin: The thunder of overreaction as Rolling Blunder wheels toward Ottawa
As was the case with the Freedom Convoy, it’s the organizers of Rolling Thunder who are giving the event's modest purpose some ominous overtones, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion piece for CTVNews.ca.
As Canada's population ages, what happens to affordable, accessible housing?
Experts say more affordable and accessible housing is needed for Canada's aging population with seniors over the age of 85 reported as the fastest-growing age group in the country.
Liberals propose temporary new power to adjourn House 'without notice' and revive late-night sittings
In a move typically not seen until closer to the end of the spring sitting, the Liberals have given notice for a motion looking to revive late-night House sittings, while also proposing to give ministers the temporary power to table 'without notice' a motion to adjourn the Commons until the fall.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
What happens to your crypto, social media accounts once you're gone?
More Canadians are likely faced with the task of deciding what to do with their digital estate once they're gone, whether that means protecting their cryptocurrency or leaving their social media accounts in someone else's hands.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Victoria most gender-diverse city in Canada, census says
Victoria is the most gender-diverse urban centre in Canada, with approximately 0.75 per cent of residents identifying as transgender or non-binary, according to newly released census data.
-
B.C. housing supply remains problematic, but apartment starts growing: census
Demand for housing in British Columbia still far outstrips supply, experts say, even as the latest census figures show growth in the number of homes was higher than the increase in population countrywide.
-
NEW
NEW | Oak Bay resident doctor, family searching for rental housing
A soon-to-be family of five in Oak Bay, B.C., is joining the chorus of people struggling with the rental market after being given notice by their landlord they need to move out.
Calgary
-
Judge rules Hinshaw responses about cabinet direction and health orders should be public record
An Alberta judge has decided responses from the chief medical officer of health to questions about direction from cabinet should be made public as part of an ongoing court challenge on the constitutionality of Alberta's public health restrictions.
-
Woman rushed to hospital after fire in Calgary's Willow Park
One woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition on Wednesday from a house fire in the community of Willow Park.
-
Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting children, RCMP seek additional victims
RCMP in southern Alberta have released a photo of a man accused of sexually assaulting children over fears there are potentially other victims who haven't come forward.
Edmonton
-
Judge rules Hinshaw responses about cabinet direction and health orders should be public record
An Alberta judge has decided responses from the chief medical officer of health to questions about direction from cabinet should be made public as part of an ongoing court challenge on the constitutionality of Alberta's public health restrictions.
-
LIVE at 3:30
LIVE at 3:30 | Copping, Hinshaw to give COVID-19 update Wednesday
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca live at 3:30 p.m.
-
Edmonton couple opens cafe in historical John T. Ross Residence, maintains homey atmosphere
A new coffee shop in downtown Edmonton promises a neighbourly experience in one of the city’s historic buildings.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Car stolen from an Ontario street tracked to Nigeria
CTV News Investigates was able to find a vehicle stolen from an Ontario street more than six months earlier. It was sitting in a parking lot in a suburb of Lagos, Nigeria.
-
‘War in our souls:’ A Ukrainian family’s journey to the GTA
Olesia hoped the nightmare would end in days, but as the war in Ukraine neared month four, she left the country and arrived in the Greater Toronto Area with her husband and two daughters.
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
Families of Montreal brainwashing victims push for right to sue CIA, which funded experiments
It's well documented that the CIA, the American intelligence agency, funded the Montreal brainwashing experiments that forever altered Lana Mills Sowchuk's father and many, many others.
-
'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'
"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
Black Manitobans Chamber of Commerce celebrates official launch
A new organization dedicated to leveraging the power of black entrepreneurs and blacked-owned businesses celebrated its launch at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
-
Mountie facing assault charges after two different investigations: Manitoba police watchdog
An RCMP officer is facing assault charges after Manitoba's police watchdog launched two investigations last year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP seek man charged in connection to 2020 raid that left Mountie injured
Police are searching for a man charged in connection to a 2020 raid on a rural property north of Biggar that left an RCMP officer injured.
-
Most Sask. docs plan to reduce clinical hours after 'strains' of COVID-19 pandemic: survey
Most Saskatchewan doctors who responded to a survey say their mental health has worsened.
-
Sask. woman and her guide dog graduate from CNIB program
In 2011, Luseland's Jodi Laycock started losing her vision and was diagnosed with normal-tension glaucoma.
Regina
-
Man killed in three-vehicle collision south of Moose Jaw
A 57-year-old man from Assiniboia, Sask. has died after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 2 south of Moose Jaw on April 23.
-
Southeast Sask. at risk of flooding: Water Security Agency
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
-
Demolition resumes at former Wascana Park CNIB building
Demolition resumed at the site of a former Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) building in Wascana Park, as crews work to return the area to parkland.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
-
RCMP supervisor during N.S. mass shooting took extended leave amid second-guessing
One of the Mounties who oversaw the initial response to the mass shooting in Nova Scotia was off work for at least 16 months afterwards, saying he struggled with questions about his own decisions during the rampage.
-
N.S. teacher charged with assault after allegedly pushing student at school
A teacher is facing an assault charge and has been placed on leave after being accused of pushing a child at a school in Three Mile Plains, N.S.
London
-
$100,000 in damages possible after late night garage fire in London, Ont.
London firefighters rushed to the scene of a garage fire Tuesday night near the intersection of Wellington Road and Emery Street.
-
Elderly Bruce County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Bruce County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Tractor enthusiasts leave $2 million to local hospitals
Don and Cliff Schultz were bachelor farmers who lived a simple and honest life raising cattle, growing crops and collecting tractors on their farm in the Blyth, Ont. area.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario Provincial Police take over search for missing Alberta pilots
The Superior East detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is taking over the search for two pilots from Alberta who have been missing since April 14.
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
Kitchener
-
Regional council set to debate washroom access at downtown Kitchener encampment
Councillors are expected to vote on a recommendation from staff to provide 24/7 washroom access to people living at the encampment at the corner of Victoria Street and Weber Street at Wednesday's meeting.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted list
Four of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Male found injured in downtown Guelph dies
Guelph police say a male who was found injured on a downtown street has been pronounced dead in hospital.