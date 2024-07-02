B.C. RCMP say 16-year-old girl dead after fentanyl overdose

Mounties in northern British Columbia say a 16-year-old girl who was rushed to hospital after suffering a fentanyl overdose last week has died.

In an update on the case Tuesday, the Prince George RCMP confirmed the girl passed away over the weekend, saying the investigation into the case is a top priority for the detachment's serious crimes unit.

Last week, the RCMP announced it was working to identify the source of the drugs, saying the trafficker could face significant consequences if the overdose victim succumbed to her injuries.

Police were called to a home on McMaster Crescent near Gladstone Drive in the city's College Heights neighbourhood around 7 a.m. Wednesday after the girl was found unconscious.

Investigators said Friday the teen was determined to have high levels of fentanyl in her blood when tested in hospital.

"Though in B.C. adults are allowed to possess up to 2.5 grams of illicit substances for personal use and under certain conditions, the law is clear that this is not the case for our youth," the RCMP said Friday, noting all drug trafficking remains illegal despite the decriminalization of simple drug possession.

"When the actions of a drug trafficker result in a death, these consequences can increase substantially," the statement continued.

"In this case, we also recognize the exceedingly high expectation on police from the public when a youth appears to have been targeted by a fentanyl trafficker."

Police say the RCMP Victim Services unit is working with those affected by the incident.

"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the young victim, in their time of tragedy and loss,” Prince George RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in the statement Tuesday.