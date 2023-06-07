New font gives fresh look to B.C. Indigenous languages, advances reconciliation

A sign at the University of British Columbia bus loop written in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language of the Musqueam peoples is shown in this handout image. A team worked for years to create a font that would match hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ characters with the university's official institutional font. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of British Columbia A sign at the University of British Columbia bus loop written in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, the traditional language of the Musqueam peoples is shown in this handout image. A team worked for years to create a font that would match hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ characters with the university's official institutional font. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-University of British Columbia

