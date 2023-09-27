New appeal for help finding Richmond man missing more than 2 months

Mounties in Richmond have issued another appeal for help locating a 22-year-old man who has been missing more than two months.

Ryan Liu left his home in the 8400 block of Dayton Court around 8 p.m. on July 9, according to Richmond RCMP.

The detachment said in a news release Wednesday that it has followed up on "numerous leads" but has been unable to locate the missing man.

Investigators have found surveillance video showing Liu walking south on Taylor Way at Main Street in West Vancouver around 10 p.m. on the night of his disappearance.

"He is believed to have then walked in the direction of the Lions Gate Bridge," police said in their release.

Mounties also shared the following statement from Liu's family:

"Ryan's family and friends are waiting for him and are praying for his safety and wellbeing. We really appreciate any help. Thanks."

Police describe Liu as an Asian man with a slim build and fair complexion. He stands 5'11" and weighs 180 pounds, and he has short black hair, brown eyes and "a black mustache and other facial hair."

"Liu was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a colourful pattern on the front, light beige shorts, black runners, white socks, sunglasses, and a yellow bucket hat," police said. "He was also carrying a brown and white backpack."

Mounties are asking anyone with information or video – "especially motorists, pedestrians or cyclists" – to contact them at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2023-21374. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.