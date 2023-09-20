'Natural gas incident' prompts evacuation, lockdown at BCIT's Burnaby campus

Two buildings at BCIT's Burnaby campus were evacuated Wednesday afternoon "due to a reported natural gas incident."

An email from campus security indicates that buildings SE14 and SE16 were being evacuated. The buildings in question include the school's library and its recreation services department.

"Effective immediately, buildings SE14 and SE16 are on lockdown and closed until further notice," the email reads, thanking the campus community for its co-operation.

"BCIT is currently attending to the incident and the BCIT community is not in immediate danger. More information will be communicated as it becomes available."

In an update later in the afternoon, the school said the buildings would remain closed for the rest of the day Wednesday and reopen for regular business hours on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates