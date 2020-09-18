CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- Some Chilliwack residents appear to be the unwilling participants in a costly prank targeting local restaurants that are already struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of dollars worth of food is arriving on their doorsteps, even though the homeowners never ordered it.

“At first, it was kind of comical to be honest, because I thought it was odd and maybe a mistake,” said Amber Gibbons, who has had roughly 20 unwanted orders arrive at her home.

“It kept happening and happening," she said.

She’s not sure who is behind the prank, but knows it must be costing the local restaurants involved.

“There was two in one night and one of them was about $175. I feel awful. They come to my door and I don't know what to say," Gibbons said.

Other residents of the community have similar stories.

"It's really unfortunate that they are wasting everyone's money and time," said Alisha Davies.

Like Gibbons, Davies has also had unwanted Chinese food and pizza deliveries at her door numerous times in the past month.

The deliveries are usually attached to the same number with the area code 778, but calling it has not solved the mystery. The person the number belongs to insists they're being pranked, as well.

Gibbons also called the RCMP, who told her that the restaurants are able to make a police complaint.

“The person I spoke with said, ‘You’re not technically the victim here,’” she added.