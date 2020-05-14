VANCOUVER -- When it comes to takeout, it seems like British Columbians crave warm comfort foods most.

According to data from Uber Eats, the most-ordered food item in B.C. is miso soup.

Butter chicken came in second, according to the food delivery service.

In third place, California rolls, the company said Thursday.

Some favourites on the West Coast are shared across Canada. Butter chicken was the most ordered item through Uber Eats, and miso soup was third.

But looking at the country-wide roundup, there are some differences, too.

Poutine was in second place overall.

Other items in the top 10 include pad Thai, naan, fries, bubble tea, edamame, shawarma and onion rings.