VANCOUVER -- The name of the man killed in an attack in Whistler, B.C. over the weekend has been released, and his family and investigators are pleading for witnesses to come forward.

Henry Stanley Garcia Molina, 26, was stabbed outside of the Barefoot Bistro in Whistler on Aug. 14, between 1:45 a.m. and 2 a.m. , reads a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

Garcia Molina was rushed to the Whistler Medical Clinic but died soon after. Police say they arrived at the clinic and on scene shortly after 2 a.m.

Investigators say they believe multiple people were involved in the attack.

“Following a canvass of the area, investigators identified several persons of interest and believe there are multiple individuals involved in the murder as well as several witnesses that have yet to speak with police,” reads the IHIT statement from Cpl. Timothy Pierotti.

His family and investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward.

“For those individuals that have direct knowledge of this homicide, now is the time to come forward,” Pierotti said.

“The investigation is active and ongoing and IHIT investigators will be relentless in their pursuit of all available evidence.”

A statement from the Garcia Molina family says the young man was trying to take a taxi back to his hotel right before he was killed.

“Henry’s life did not deserve to be taken away so brutally. His loss has been the most painful thing that any parent has had to go through.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.