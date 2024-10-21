Multi-floor blaze at Vancouver highrise contained

Vancouver firefighters have contained a blaze that affected multiple units and floors of a highrise in the city's West End Monday afternoon.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services said crews were attacking a fire at a building located near the intersection of Alberni and Nicola streets, in a social media post just after 4 p.m.

Capt. Matthew Trudeau, information officer for Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, told CTV News Monday evening that fire crews had arrived at a “very intense and challenging” scene.

Initial crews had witnessed glowing and “fire already erupting out of the window” and material beginning to fall from it to the street below, he said.

Despite “several people” having to be evacuated, and the extent of the fire and the material falling from the building, there are no reports of any injuries as of yet, said Trudeau.

“We’re hoping that stays the same,” he said.