Mounties searching for man and boat after crewmate found dead in B.C. Gulf Islands

Mounties are investigating the death of one man and the disappearance of another after the two mariners were last seen boarding a boat in British Columbia's Gulf Islands.

Investigators say Mark Braunagel came to Texada Island to buy the boat on Oct. 15 and hired a local man to help him run it.

Authorities at the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria received a mayday call from the vessel the following day.

The men told the rescue dispatcher they were taking on water south of Hornby Island.

Search and rescue vessels responded, along with an RCMP helicopter and marine services. The air- and watercraft searched the waters and shoreline in the area but there was no sign of the men or their boat.

The body of the unidentified man washed ashore on Gabriola Island at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 22, six days after the distress call.

Police are now asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Braunagel or the boat to contact investigators at 604-485-6255.