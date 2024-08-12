Mounties investigating wrong-way crash that killed 1 in Nanaimo, B.C.
Mounties on Vancouver Island are investigating a two-vehicle crash over the weekend that killed one driver and sent another to hospital with serious injuries.
The collision occurred around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on the Nanaimo Parkway, north of the Dunster Road overpass.
The Nanaimo RCMP say witnesses told investigators that a dark-coloured SUV was heading south when it crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic, striking another dark-coloured SUV that was heading the other way.
The adult male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle that crossed the centre line was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The man driving the northbound vehicle was also taken to hospital but died from his injuries, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a news release Monday.
Authorities gathered evidence from the scene and spoke with multiple witnesses, police said.
Investigators are asking anyone who has dash-camera video of vehicles travelling south on the Nanaimp from the Nanoose area between 8 p.m. and 8:30 pm to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.
