    • Mounties arrest knife-wielding man on popular trail near Victoria

    A section of the Galloping Goose Trail near Victoria on Dec. 20, 2018 (CTV News) A section of the Galloping Goose Trail near Victoria on Dec. 20, 2018 (CTV News)
    Mounties near Victoria say they arrested an intoxicated man who was threatening people with a knife Tuesday on the Galloping Goose Trail.

    Officers with the West Shore RCMP were called to the trail at 7:12 p.m. after a witness reported the armed man was threatening passersby near Atkins and Brydon roads in View Royal, B.C.

    The 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene for uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing of a prohibited device.

    "Upon searching the suspect police seized a knife that opened with centrifugal force, which is against the law to possess," the Mounties said in a statement. "At the time of his arrest, the suspect was displaying symptoms of being intoxicated by alcohol."

    The man was held in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance Wednesday.

    "Thankfully no one was physically injured in this incident," West Shore RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Nancy Saggar said in the statement.

    "We want to thank the witness who called police right away and provided a detailed description of the suspect and his location, which allowed police to apprehend the suspect quickly."

