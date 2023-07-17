More than a dozen new wildfires sparked over the weekend, B.C. officials say

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Nike permanently ends sponsorship of Hockey Canada

Nike has permanently ended its sponsorship of Hockey Canada, after the company temporarily paused its support for the hockey organization following backlash over its handling of allegations of sexual assaults and funding for settlements of these claims.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener