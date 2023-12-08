VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • More information to be released about killings of 13-year-old boy, father in Richmond

    RCMP vehicles and police tape are seen outside a home on Goldsmith Drive in Richmond after two bodies were discovered inside. (CTV) RCMP vehicles and police tape are seen outside a home on Goldsmith Drive in Richmond after two bodies were discovered inside. (CTV)

    Homicide investigators are set to provide more details about the victims and the suspect in a case where a 13-year-old boy and his father were killed in their Richmond home on Nov. 30.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation team will speak to media Friday at noon.

    Police were called to the home on Goldsmith Drive last Thursday evening after receving a call about a "suspicious circumstance," the Richmond RCMO said at the time.

    While no information has been released about the victims, a potential suspect, or a motive, authorities have said the evidence suggested the killings were targeted.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

