More flooding in Abbotsford, B.C., prompts urgent warning to residents under evacuation orders

Officials in Abbotsford, B.C., have issued an urgent warning to residents under an evacuation order in the Sumas Prairie region that "catastrophic" flooding is expected in the area.

Those residents must leave the area immediately before conditions worsen, the city said at 7:30 p.m., warning there is an "imminent failure" expected at the Barrowtown Pump Station that would see even more water flow into the flooded Sumas Prairie from the Fraser River.

"The Barrowtown Pump Station serves as a critical piece of infrastructure to ensure the Sumas Lake dose not reform. With the failure of this key piece of infrastructure, water within the Sumas Prairie will not be able to be pumped out," the city said on its website.

"Additional water flow down from Sumas Mountain is also now creating further flooding in the area. This event is anticipated to be catastrophic."

Residents must abandon efforts to save their livestock and leave, officials said, and those who are unable to get out should call 911 and report their location.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun and city staff are holding a news conference on the developing situation at 9 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on the city's YouTube page.

This is a developing story and will be updated.