VANCOUVER -- The COVID-19 outbreak at a major poultry processing plant in Coquilam has increased in size, and there are new cases at two more care homes in the Fraser Valley.

The Fraser Health Authority announced Monday there are now 25 employees from Superior Poultry Processing Ltd. who have tested positive for the virus, up from 18 on Saturday.

Officials said they have tested 236 workers from the plant, plus 73 of their close contacts.

"Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate," Fraser Health said in a statement.

The plant, which normally processes about seven per cent of the chicken produced in B.C., was ordered closed on Friday and remains shuttered. It's unclear how long it will take for the business to reopen, but Fraser Health said there are a number of conditions that must be met first.

The health authority also announced new cases of COVID-19 at two care homes in Abbotsford. A resident of Valhaven Home, a long-term care facility operated by Tabor Home Society, has been infected, as has a staff member at MSA Manor, a long-term care facility operated by Maplewood Care Society.

"Fraser Health is working with staff at Valhaven Home and MSA Manor to identify anyone who may have been exposed and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families. Communication with residents and families notifying them of the outbreaks is complete," health officials said.

