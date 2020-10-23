VANCOUVER -- More notices have been posted about grocery stores and pharmacies in B.C. after employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Parent company Loblaws posted its latest warnings early Friday morning about a Superstore in Pitt Meadows and Shoppers Drug Mart in Kamloops.

The employee at the Superstore at 19800 Lougheed Highway worked their last shift on Oct. 19.

In Kamloops, the Shoppers Drug Mart employee was working at the location at 2121 Trans Canada Highway East. Their last shift was on Oct. 18.

Earlier in the week, Loblaws posted warnings about multiple employees testing positive for the disease at a Shoppers in Surrey, on 96 Avenue.

A warning for a Safeway in Vancouver was also posted this week by parent company Sobeys. An employee at the Safeway at 2315 West 4th Ave. tested positive for the coronavirus and last worked on Oct. 18

None of the stores listed this week were the subject of a public exposure notice from its respective health authority.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue such notices when there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

Both Loblaws and Sobeys only keep notices online for two weeks. Personal information about employees is never released.