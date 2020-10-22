VANCOUVER -- A second employee at a Surrey pharmacy has tested positive for COVID-19, and another Vancouver grocery store is warning of a possible coronavirus exposure as well.

Parent company Loblaws posted a warning on its website Wednesday saying that a second employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 12830 96 Ave. had tested positive.

On Tuesday, Loblaws announced the first positive test, saying the affected employee most recently worked at the store on Oct. 9. The second employee to test positive last worked at the location on Oct. 14.

Also on Wednesday, parent company Sobeys announced that an employee at the Safeway at 2315 West 4th Ave. had tested positive. That employee last worked on Oct. 18.

Both parent companies release the information on positive tests in their stores with the stated goal of being transparent. Neither of the stores listed Wednesday was the subject of a public exposure notice from its respective health authority.

Health authorities in B.C. only issue such notices when there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 and they are unable to reach everyone who may have been exposed.

"If you have visited a business that you have learned has had exposures, and it is not listed here, it is because public health believes they have contacted everyone who was potentially exposed during the dates and times of exposure," Fraser Health says on the public exposures page of its website.

Both Loblaws and Sobeys only keep notices online for two weeks. Personal information about employees is never released.