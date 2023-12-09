Mission RCMP seek suspect vehicle in Real Canadian Superstore shooting

Mission, B.C. -

Mounties in Mission, B.C., are asking any witnesses to come forward after a man was shot numerous times Wednesday night at a Real Canadian Superstore parking lot in the city.

Police say the 41-year-old man is known to police and is believed to have ties to gang conflict.

They say he was in his vehicle when the shooting happened and is now recovering in the hospital.

Police say the suspect vehicle fled the scene and was found burned in Surrey, B.C., later that same night.

No one has yet been arrested in connection to the shooting.

RCMP is asking anyone who saw a grey Jaguar SUV in the area on Wednesday or who may have witnessed the shooting to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2023.