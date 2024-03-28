Missing Surrey, B.C., woman may be victim of foul play, homicide team says

Investigators believe a woman who was reported missing in Surrey, B.C., last month may have been a victim of foul play.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Thursday that it has taken conduct of 28-year-old Navdeep Kaur's missing person case, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

"Investigators are working to learn as much as possible about Navdeep, and her movements leading up to her disappearance," Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT said in a statement.

"We’re asking anyone who has had recent contact with Navdeep, or anyone with information, to please call IHIT immediately."

Kaur was last seen on 123 Street near 78 Avenue in Surrey on the night of Feb. 22. Her family reported her missing the next day.

Her disappearance was initially investigated by the Surrey RCMP's Missing Persons Unit, but authorities said the early evidence suggests foul play, which led to IHIT taking over the case.

The homicide team will be investigating with help from the Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Unit, and the BC Coroners Service.

Kaur is described as South Asian, 5'5" tall, 125 pounds, with brown eyes and long, black hair.

Anyone with information that can help investigators can reach IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.