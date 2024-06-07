Mining teams compete in 66th annual B.C. mine rescue competition

Teams of miners from across B.C. are in Britannia Beach this weekend, showing off who's the best rescue and first-aid team.

It's part of the 66th annual Provincial Mine Rescue and First Aid Competition, taking place at Britannia Mine Museum.

Crews compete to see who can respond the fastest – and most effectively – to simulated emergencies.

“Patient safety, safety of the team, we’re just out here honing our skills. It’s fun,” said Jarvis Manuel, an underground miner and part of the miner rescue team at New Afton mine.

This is his third year at the competition, and he says he’s hoping to win.

Nine crews from across B.C. are battling it out to be crowned the best miner rescue team.

They ran through challenges like responding to a fire in the mine, rescuing people from severe car crashes, or propelling themselves several feet down at a time to reach an injured person, as if they were stuck in a mine.

“It's a really fun weekend where we get to come together and practice our skills,” Manuel said.

But more than having fun and competing for glory, crews are honing essential skills for when disaster strikes.

“When people go to work they don't know whether the workers are safe because you hear all these monster stories about the industry,” said Hermanus Henning, B.C. chief inspector of mines.

“But seeing how quickly they react here gives a bit of peace to all the families that their loved one is safe working at the mine.”

The competition, which has been running since 1958, continues Saturday at the Britannia Mine Museum, and it's free for anyone to watch.