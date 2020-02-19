VANCOUVER -- As police were still on the scene of one drug investigation in downtown Vancouver, a welfare check on two men a few blocks away turned up millions of dollars' worth of illicit drugs and hundreds of thousands in cash.

Vancouver police tell CTV News the two cases aren’t connected, even though multiple officers were on scene at both the Richards Street and Seymour Street condo buildings simultaneously.

"They are unrelated," said Sgt. Aaron Roed, explaining that neighbours heard strange noises and saw water coming from a suite at 777 Richards Street early Saturday morning, so they called police to check on those inside.

When officers were there, police said they found bricks of cocaine, suspicious liquids and stacks of cash in plain view, prompting them to obtain a search warrant. Roed said they seized $200,000 in cash and millions of dollars' worth of drugs from the apartment while two men inside were treated by paramedics and then hospitalized in medical distress. They were released from hospital and interviewed by police before they were free to go.

"There was coincidentally another warrant being executed at 1255 Seymour Street in the same time vicinity as this warrant was being executed," said Roed.

On Friday night, Vancouver police executed a search warrant in a unit of that building, prompting a massive response from Vancouver Fire Rescue Services. Their hazmat team was on the scene until Sunday.

Over the weekend, VPD Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News they had significant safety concerns.

"Due to a possible prevalence of fentanyl, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services as well as a hazmat team are onsite so the search can be processed in a safe manner for police and the public," she said.

While Roed was tight-lipped about that case on Wednesday, he said the investigation is ongoing and that they anticipate charges in both cases. He added the two men hospitalized in the Richards Street investigation will likely face drug-trafficking charges in the following weeks after lab tests confirm the materials seized are illicit drugs.

When asked if two unrelated drug cases on the same weekend points to an issue of clandestine drug operations doing business in condo towers where anonymity isn’t hard to find, Roed downplayed the idea.

"This isn’t a surprise to us. This happens in every city across the country," said Roed. "This isn’t specific to Vancouver and we deal with these situations as it arises."