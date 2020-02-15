VANCOUVER -- Four people were found stabbed near the Cabana Lounge in the early hours of Saturday morning, and are now in hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Vancouver police.

Police were called to just outside the Cabana Lounge nightclub at 1159 Granville Street at around 3 a.m. Saturday after getting multiple reports of a stabbing.

Police say they do not yet have an suspects in custody and are actively investigating.

In January 2018, 23-year-old nightclub promoter Kalwinder Thind died after being stabbed while trying to break up a fight outside of the Cabana Lounge.