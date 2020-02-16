VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police detectives executed a search warrant at a Yaletown condo Sunday.

The warrant conducted at a suite at 1255 Seymour St. was in relation to a drug investigation, a police spokeswoman said. Officers were supported by Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services and a hazmat team because of the possibility that fentanyl – a powerful synthetic opioid – could be present.

“Vancouver Fire Rescue Services as well as a Hazmat team are onsite so the search can be processed in a safe manner for police and the public,” Cst. Tania Visitin said in a statement to CTV News.

