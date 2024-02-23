Metro Vancouver weather: Flurries in forecast, 'significant snowfall' on highways

B.C. drivers taking mountain highway passes this weekend are being warned to prepare for snowy conditions.

An advisory from Environment Canada posted Friday morning said some routes could see "significant snowfall" on Sunday and Monday, but the accumulation could begin even earlier.

"A large low pressure system will bring significant snowfall to B.C. mountains beginning on Saturday," Environment Canada's special weather statement says.

"As the low intensifies on Sunday, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase across the highway passes. Snow levels will also lower to near valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas."

The routes included in the advisory are Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass, Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, and Yellowhead Highway between Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta border.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the advisory says. "Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions."

Flurries in Vancouver's forecast

Those staying in Vancouver might also get a short blast of winter weather early next week. Temperatures are predicted to get as low as 0 C Monday and, on Tuesday, flurries are possible. Environment Canada's forecast shows a chance of flurries or rain showers for that day, though temperatures aren't expected to get lower than 2 C.

Further east, in Abbotsford, the possibility of snow is a little higher. Environment Canada's forecast shows a 60 per cent chance of flurries Monday night and rain or snow in the forecast through Wednesday night.