Metro Vancouver gas prices expected to break record high Thursday

Surrey, B.C. -

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are once again hovering just below record levels and analysts predict drivers in the region could soon be paying an all-time high.

Prices climbed to 234.9 cents per litre Wednesday, just two cents shy of the record set back in June. Price-prediction website Gas Wizard anticipates a new all-time high by Thursday of 239.9 per litre.

“We're entering obviously very new territory, which most have really not expected, given that we've seen oil climbed down from its heights back in June of $115 to $120 a barrel,” said Dan McTeague, an analyst from Gas Wizard.

Prices have been yo-yoing in recent days.

They climbed 39 cents in just a five-day period last week.

Analysts say the high prices are due to tight supply as a major pipeline and a refinery on the West Coast undergo maintenance.

They believe that work should only take another week at most and prices will return to the $2.10 mark within the next two weeks.

Metro Vancouver continues to have the highest gas prices in the country.

By comparison, drivers in Toronto were paying 148.9 cent per litre Wednesday morning.

“The weakness in the Canadian dollar isn't helping consumers. We've lost about four cents a litre in purchasing power,” said McTeague.

He suggested driving south of the border to save money.

Prices in Blaine, Washington worked out to about $1.80 CAD per litre Wednesday morning.

The 60 cent per litre difference equals about $36 in savings for the fill up of a standard vehicle.

“It might be better to go outside of Metro Vancouver, which are the areas not served by TransLink where you will see those gas prices, probably in the vicinity of about $2.10 to $2.15 a litre, but that's a bit of a distance as well,” said McTeague.

Gas stations typically shed their eight-cent retail margins at night, so McTeague suggests filling up during evenings and weekends to save.

“This will not last and we should be seeing about a 20 cent a litre correction over the course of the next two weeks,” he said.