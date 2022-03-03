Metro Vancouver gas prices edge toward $2, breaking 2nd record in 2 days
For the second day, Metro Vancouver gas prices have soared to another record high, and it's expected they'll go up even more in the coming days in a row.
Some gas stations posted a price of 194.9 cents per litre for regular on Thursday, a day after a new record of 186.9 was set. The previous record of 183.9 was set just days before that.
But prices are expected to go higher, and may reach $2 in the next few days. Analysts explain there are several reasons for the price increase, including high demand and Russia's invasion of the Ukraine leading to sanctions.
"Oil and gas are going to continue to be in very high demand and very short supply, which means the only thing it can give right now is our prices, and they will continue to rise," Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told CTV News Vancouver.
Drivers should also get used to paying more with the provincial carbon tax rising on April 1.
McTeague said this will likely have a ripple effect with higher transportation costs leading to an increase in food prices. And, making matters worse was Wednesday's Bank of Canada interest rate increase, McTeague said.
"All this bad news is coming in a big batch, very quickly, very suddenly, and very few families can afford this," he said.
Some ways to save on gas prices are to use a gas-tracking app to look for the best deal. Drivers can also try filling up later in the day, when prices often decrease.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa
