Metro Vancouver bus and SeaBus services resume after 48-hour strike ends
Bus and SeaBus services in Metro Vancouver resumed Wednesday morning after the end of a 48-hour strike by supervisors that ground Coast Mountain Bus Company routes to a standstill.
Regional transport operator TransLink says regular services had resumed by around 4 a.m. with the exception of the NightBus service that returns this evening.
The union representing more than 180 transit supervisors had said they would be back at work by 3 a.m. and Coast Mountain said it expected services to be running normally before the morning rush hour.
While it's back to work this morning, there's no resolution in sight for the contract dispute behind the shutdown that the bus company says affected 300,000 riders each day.
Talks between the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 4500 and Coast Mountain broke down on Sunday.
The bus company says the union is demanding a 25 per cent pay rise and says that's unreasonable, while the union says Coast Mountain tried to bully it in the negotiations.
No date has been set for the resumption of negotiations, but B.C.'s Labour Minister Harry Bains said Monday he was considering appointing a special mediator to find a way through the impasse.
The strike by the transit supervisors had halted Coast Mountain services because drivers who belong to a different union refused to cross picket lines.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
LIVE @ 12 P.M.
LIVE @ 12 P.M. B.C. coroner's update on toxic drug crisis expected to reveal 'unprecedented' deaths in 2023
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police not commenting on report alleging five members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not commenting on a report alleging that five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges.
Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
Six people died in a plane crash near the town of Fort Smith, while a lone survivor was taken to hospital, the Northwest Territories coroner's office said Wednesday.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
NDP talk Canadians' domestic affordability challenges, as Trump concern looms
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says that while the prospect of a second Donald Trump U.S. presidency could pose a challenge for Canada, the federal New Democrats intend to stay focused on the pressing domestic issues impacting Canadians today.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
BREAKING More than 70 are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed in Mali, an official says
An official in Mali says more than 70 people are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed late last week, and a search continues amid fears the toll could rise.
Boeing 757 loses nose wheel while preparing for takeoff in Atlanta
The nose wheel of a Boeing 757 passenger jet operated by Delta Air Lines popped off and rolled away as the plane was lining up for takeoff over the weekend from Atlanta's international airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Name of Vancouver Island creek deemed offensive, could be changed
Coonskin Creek in Youbou, B.C., has been flagged by Natural Resources Canada as derogatory and a request has been made to the Cowichan Valley Regional District (CVRD) to rescind the name.
Russia says plane with Ukrainian POWs crashes, killing all aboard, and accuses Kyiv of downing it
Russia's Defence Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
So desperate for doctors, Colwood contemplates running health clinic itself
Construction of the Pure Medical Clinic in Colwood's Royal Bay neighbourhood has been complete since last October. It's ready for patients. All it needs is one key thing: doctors.
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 5%, signals shift toward rate cut talks
The Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent today and signalled it has begun discussing when it should start cutting rates.
-
B.C. doctors say pay boost for IUD insertions will reduce patient pain, waitlists
Women’s health physicians in B.C. say patients are receiving better care due to compensation changes around intrauterine device insertions.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
-
Edmonton firefighting captain charged with several child pornography offences
A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.
-
Police not commenting on report alleging five members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not commenting on a report alleging that five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges.
Edmonton
-
Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.
-
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton firefighting captain charged with several child pornography offences
A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.
Toronto
-
Arrest made in stabbing near Toronto high school that reportedly involved machete
Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.
-
'High risk' player at Ontario casino bought $80K in chips with grocery bag full of cash: AGCO
Ontario's gambling watchdog has slapped a popular Niagara Falls casino with a fine after it allegedly allowed a “high-risk” player to exchange $80,000 in cash for chips and walk out without gambling.
-
Police not commenting on report alleging five members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not commenting on a report alleging that five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges.
Montreal
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
-
Former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre on tour, eyeing run for Quebec Liberal leadership
Former Montreal mayor and federal cabinet minister Denis Coderre says he's going on tour ahead of a possible run for the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg homicide suspect arrested in northern Manitoba
A man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Portage Avenue last November has been arrested in northern Manitoba.
-
One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.
-
The pilot project bringing late starts, early dismissals to Winnipeg schools
Some students in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) will be assigned late start or early dismissal times as part of a new pilot project.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Regina
-
Garbage truck and SUV collide at intersection in Regina
A garbage truck and SUV collided at the intersection of Tower Road and Victoria Avenue East on Wednesday morning.
-
Regina warm-up could topple century-old weather records
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan with temperatures expected to climb high enough to break a century-old record in Regina.
-
Regina will soon have 7 battery-electric buses as part of its transit fleet
Up to 53 battery-electric buses could become part of Regina’s transit fleet with seven expected to be delivered next year.
Atlantic
-
Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through
A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
-
Chase the Ace winner takes home over $8M
After 48 weeks, the Chase the Ace in northern New Brunswick has come to a close, with the winner taking home more than $8 million.
London
-
Police not commenting on report alleging five members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not commenting on a report alleging that five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges.
-
Heavy fog and icy roads contribute to treacherous driving conditions around London
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and the impact sheared off the front of the car, the plow ended up on its side in the ditch.
-
$50,000 drug bust in Stratford, police also seize weapons
According to Stratford police, a search warrant was the culmination of an investigation that started in late 2023 involving the trafficking of illegal substances.
Northern Ontario
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
'I didn't have that kind of money': Know your legal rights on rent increases
Many Canadians may be looking for ways to navigate rising rental costs, as well as what action to take when they suspect a landlord might be demanding more than they're permitted to.
-
Dangerous offender in Sudbury charged with more child exploitation charges
A Sudbury man deemed a dangerous offender, who has been barred from being around young people, is facing a list of new disturbing charges involving online child exploitation.
Kitchener
-
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
-
Crash damages hydro pole in Kitchener
Crews are on scene in Kitchener where a crash damaged a hydro pole Wednesday morning.
-
Psychiatrist explains decision to remove Timi Gusak from suicide watch days before his death
An inquest has heard Gusak died after wrapping a bedsheet loop around his neck, and the loop was already in the cell when Gusak was moved there.