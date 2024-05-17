Men found dead in Surrey, B.C., home didn't have criminal records

Neither of the two men found dead in a Surrey, B.C., home earlier this week had a criminal record, homicide investigators said Friday.

Authorities are still working to confirm what happened at the property – located on 151 Street near 61 Avenue, in the Newton neighbourhood – but previously said the deceased knew each other.

Neighbours told CTV News a man and his adult son lived at the home.

The names of the deceased are not being shared publicly pending "confirmation of identification and notification to their families," the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release.

While no one has been arrested, Staff Sgt. David Lee said authorities are not currently searching for any "additional suspects."

"We are in (the) stages of determining exactly what transpired," Lee said in a statement. "But can assure the community that this is an isolated incident."

After the bodies were discovered, the letters "P-E-D-O" and "G-U-B-B" could be seen scrawled onto the blinds on the front windows of the home.

Surrey RCMP officers found the deceased after being called to the property to check on the occupants around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said they have finished gathering evidence from the property, but that forensic analysis is still ongoing.

IHIT asked anyone with information on what happened – or video that could aid in the investigation – to reach out by phone at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Miljure