Member of 'extremely violent' B.C. gang pleads guilty to drug charges

A member of what police describe as an “extremely violent” gang has pleaded guilty to two charges, B.C.'s anti-gang unit announced Wednesday.

Amandeep Singh Kang, 31, of Vancouver, pleaded guilty to commission of an offence for a criminal organization and conspiracy to drug trafficking in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday.

Kang was one of six people facing a litany of drug trafficking charges after a three-year Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) investigation into the gang known as “Brothers Keepers.” He is the third to enter a guilty plea.

The criminal organization first emerged in 2017 before spreading across B.C., and has a criminal network that reaches Alberta and Ontario, according to police.

“The Brothers Keepers task force and these resulting convictions is an example of CFSEU-BC’s ability to disrupt and impact an extremely violent organized crime group that threatens the safety of our communities,” Insp. Joel Hussey said in a news release issued Wednesday.

During the investigation, police said they seized more than 11 kilograms of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber pistol, laboratory equipment and precursor chemicals utilized in the production and processing of synthetic drugs, and over $50,000 in cash.

“CFSEU-BC has noticed several trends within the Brothers Keepers group, including how they aggressively sought to expand into new markets throughout British Columbia, utilizing reduced drug prices, product branding such as purple fentanyl, and increased street level drug potency,” Sgt. Duncan Pound said in November 2021, when announcing the charges against the group.

Since then, police said two other individuals have also pleaded guilty. In August 2022, Andrew Miguel Best pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was sentenced to five years in prison. And in December 2022, Moshmem Khanun Khan pleaded guilty to drug trafficking and was given a conditional sentence order.

Police said two remaining accused—Dylan Robert Ferris and Jannat Bibi Nadeem—are awaiting the judicial process.

Kang’s sentencing date is set for Jan. 10.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Spencer Harwood