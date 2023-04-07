Meet Maple and Mei Mei: Vancouver zoo reveals names of rare red pandas born in June

A handout photo from the Greater Vancouver Zoo shows one of two red panda cubs that became the first-ever born on the West Coast back in June. The results of a naming contest were announced April 7, with Maple picked for the male and Mei Mei for the female. A handout photo from the Greater Vancouver Zoo shows one of two red panda cubs that became the first-ever born on the West Coast back in June. The results of a naming contest were announced April 7, with Maple picked for the male and Mei Mei for the female.

