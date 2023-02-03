Medical emergency causes major delays on Canada Line in Vancouver

Service on Vancouver's Canada Line SkyTrain was disrupted during rush hour Friday evening because of what authorities described as a medical emergency.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News it was called to Broadway-City Hall Station around 3:20 p.m. for a patient requiring medical care.

Three ambulance crews and a supervisor responded, and one patient was taken to hospital in unknown condition, EHS said.

The incident prompted a large emergency response at the intersection of Broadway and Cambie Street. It also stopped the Canada Line between Oakridge-41st and Waterfront stations.

"Extra bus service is in place to all impacted stations and extra staff are deployed to direct customers," TransLink said in a statement.

Service to the affected stations resumed around 5:30 p.m., according to the transit agency.

Photos posted on social media showed a massive line of people waiting for buses at Cambie Street and 41st Avenue.