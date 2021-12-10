Mayor of Surrey, B.C., charged with public mischief

The mayor of Surrey, B.C., has been charged with public mischief following an investigation prompted by his own complaint that someone drove over his foot in a parking lot.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the single criminal count against Doug McCallum on Friday, but provided no further details on the nature of the allegations.

The mayor's complaint dates back to Sept. 4, when members of the Keep RCMP in Surrey campaign were outside a supermarket gathering signatures on a petition to stop the city's transition to a municipal police force.

McCallum alleged one member in a Ford Mustang intentionally drove into him, prompting an RCMP investigation.

Special prosecutor Richard Fowler was appointed to the case to "avoid any potential for real or perceived improper influence in the administration of justice," the B.C. Prosecution Service said. Fowler ultimately approved the charge against McCallum Friday.

"As the matter is now before the court, neither the special prosecutor nor the BCPS will be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time," the BCPS said.

During the last municipal election, McCallum campaigned on replacing Surrey's RCMP detachment with a new city police force, and has pushed forward despite some resistance from fellow councillors, residents and the RCMP union.

The transition began this fall, with the first members of the Surrey Police Service hitting the streets last weekend.

McCallum referenced that transition when responding to a request from CTV News for comment on his mischief charge Friday.

"We are in the middle of changing from RCMP to the Surrey Police Service and as this matter is before the courts, I will not be making any comment," the mayor wrote in an email.

Days after the alleged Sept. 4 incident outside a Save-On-Foods, McCallum told CTV News the Mustang driver had "floored it" while he was standing nearby in the parking lot, striking him on the hip and running over his foot.

The mayor said had gone to the hospital for X-rays, suffered ongoing pain and soreness, and had reported the incident to law enforcement.

“The police are looking at laying charges,” McCallum said at the time. "So we'll see."