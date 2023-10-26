Masked men open fire at Starbucks drive-thru in Langley

A terrifying daylight shooting outside a busy coffee shop in Langley has left one man in hospital with serious injuries.

A witness, who did not want to be named, told CTV News that two men in black masks began shooting at the victim from the side and front of his car while in a drive-thru at a Starbucks on Fraser Highway. The woman said she stayed to help the victim, who was bleeding profusely.

Police say the gunfire erupted around 8:30 Thursday morning. One man showed CTV News surveillance video from the area. In it, more than a dozen shots ring out.

Another person who heard the gunfire was Donna Hammell.

“I heard like bangs. It sounded like a crow bar or something. It woke me up,” she said.

Police rushed to the scene, where they found a man with gunshot wounds. Officers began first aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was rushed to hospital.

A short time later, a burning car was found, not far from where the shooting took place.

“It's our belief right now that vehicle was involved in the incident as part of the getaway,” said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

He said it’s fortunate there were not more people injured in the brazen attack.

“This is a busy place. This is concerning. This is frustrating. This is absurd this happens at all,” van Herk said.

Mounties believe the incident was targeted, though a motive is not known. RCMP do not know if the attack was gang-related.

“Scary. I’ve never seen anything like that and I hope I never do again,” Hammell said.

She said that, understandably, many people ran from the area as the shots rang out.

Van Herk said there were many witnessed who left before police arrived and who may be traumatized by what happened.

He said police are hoping witnesses will come forward, not just to assist in their investigation, but in case they need counselling after witnessing the violence.