VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Marine LNG jetty project in Delta, B.C., gets environmental assessment certificate

    B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in Delta, B.C., to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman speaks during an announcement at Burns Bog, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, June 29, 2020. British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in Delta, B.C., to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
    Share

    British Columbia's Environment Ministry says a marine jetty project in the city of Delta to facilitate liquefied natural gas exports has been issued an environmental assessment certificate. 

    Environment Minister George Heyman and Transportation Minister Rob Fleming say they issued the approval after "carefully considering" the assessment of the project. 

    The Environment Ministry says in a news release that the jetty will serve ships exporting B.C. liquefied natural gas and other vessels. 

    The province says the ministers' decision included a condition to compel the jetty to include space for renewable fuels, depending on existing supply and demand. 

    It says the environmental assessment certificate was issued on 22 conditions, including greenhouse gas emission reduction plans, Indigenous and First Nations involvement in project monitoring, and measures to reduce harmful effects on water and air quality. 

    The Western Canada Wilderness Committee says the province's approval of the project signals that the B.C. government has chosen the fossil fuel industry over taxpayers, who will be hit by rising prices and worsening climate change events. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    N.B. man wins $64 million from Lotto 6/49

    A New Brunswicker will go to bed Thursday night much richer than he was Wednesday after collecting on a winning lottery ticket he let sit on his bedroom dresser for nearly a year.

    Do these exercises for core strength if you can't stomach doing planks

    Planks are one of the most effective exercises for strengthening your midsection, as they target all of your major core muscles: the transverse abdominis, rectus abdominis, external obliques and internal obliques. Yet despite the popularity of various 10-minute plank challenges, planking is actually one of the most dreaded core exercises, according to many fitness experts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News