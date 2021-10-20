Maple Ridge traffic: Serious crash on Haney Bypass, drivers told to take another route

VANCOUVER -

Emergency crews were called to a busy road in Maple Ridge Wednesday following a serious crash.

Officials have provided very few details, but B.C. Emergency Health Services said paramedics had attended the scene, but no patients were taken to hospital.

While unconfirmed, this suggests the crash on Haney Bypass between Harrison and 227th streets may have been fatal.

Mounties in the area have not yet responded to inquiries from CTV News, but wrote in a social media post that traffic was blocked on the bypass between those streets, for what they described as a "serious motor vehicle incident."

Drivers were told to plan an alternate route, as the road closure is expected to last for some time.

The scene indicated there may have been a head-on collision, though that detail has also not been confirmed.

A minivan that came to a stop near a barrier along the roadside was severely damaged, especially at the front driver's side. It appeared the airbags had been deployed, and the driver's door was mangled.

Also at the scene was a large truck with front-end damage, stopped on the other side of the road facing the other direction.