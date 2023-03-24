Maple Ridge homeowner catches break-and-enter suspect in the act, RCMP say

A suspect has been arrested after he was caught allegedly attempting to break into a Maple Ridge resident's shed Thursday night.

In a news release Friday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said the homeowner noticed an unknown man in his backyard in the 11900 block of 220th Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

"The homeowner went outside to look around when he noticed his motion sensor light kept turning on," Cpl. Julie Klaussner said in the release. "The homeowner quickly contacted police after the suspect fled on foot northbound from the residence."

Officers were able to track down the suspect nearby and he was arrested.

"The homeowner contacting police quickly and providing clear information allowed for a quick response and containment, which was integral in a quick arrest," said Klaussner.

Mounties are recommending charges against the 43-year-old man, who they say is known to them, and is a "repeat, multi-jurisictional, chronic offender."