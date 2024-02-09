Man who 'poses risk to public safety' wanted Canada-wide, Vancouver police say

Vancouver police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is "violent and poses a risk to public safety."

In a news release Friday, police said 57-year-old Steven Frederickson is on a long-term supervision order and didn't return to his halfway house after signing out of it Thursday.

Police issued a similar warning about Frederickson last April after he didn't return to his halfway house then either. Court documents show Frederickson holds an extensive criminal record that dates back to the 1980s. Some prior charges include manslaughter and forcible confinement.

Police described Frederickson as 6'1", with a slim build, a long grey beard and grey hair. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a brown plaid jacket with black lines, a black hoodie, dark grey pants, black shoes with a white logo, and black sunglasses.

Police added Frederickson walks with a red cane as he's legally deaf.

Anyone who spots Frederickson or has details on where he might be is asked to call 911.