Man who escaped Lower Mainland correctional centre spotted in Prince Rupert, Terrace

A man who escaped a correctional centre in Abbotsford, B.C., earlier this year has been spotted farther north in the province.

Mounties say 24-year-old Jessie Millwater escaped the correctional facility earlier this year. Since then, he's spent time in Prince Rupert, Port Edward and Terrace.

Investigators ask the public to keep an eye out for Millwater, saying "he may be armed and is considered dangerous," so he shouldn't be approached.

Millwater is described as white, 6'3" and 176 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Millwater should call 911 right away. Those who want to leave a tip anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers.