

CTV News Vancouver





A man accused of groping a young girl on a SkyTrain has now been identified and charged with assault.

According to Metro Vancouver Transit Police, the alleged incident took place the evening of Feb. 2 after the young victim and her mother boarded a train at Commercial-Broadway Station in Vancouver.

At the time, police said a man "made several comments to the girl that were extremely vulgar and sexual in nature," then allegedly touched her buttocks. The suspect eventually stepped off the train at Production Way-University Station in Burnaby after being confronted by a bystander.

One day after police released surveillance images of the suspect, a Burnaby man turned himself in to police. At the time, authorities said they were recommending one charge of sexual interference.

Instead, crown prosecutors approved a charge of assault against Anthony Dennis Gulbrandsen, 57, on Friday.

Gulbrandsen is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.