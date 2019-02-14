

CTV Vancouver





A suspect wanted in connection with a groping incident on SkyTrain earlier this month has turned himself over to authorities.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police confirmed the man came forward Wednesday evening, hours after authorities released surveillance video of a suspect they believe to have groped a seven-year-old girl.

The alleged incident took place the evening of Feb. 2 after the young victim and her mother boarded a train at Commercial-Broadway Station.

Police said a man "made several comments to the girl that were extremely vulgar and sexual in nature," then allegedly touched her buttocks.

The suspect stepped off the train at Production Way Station after being confronted by a bystander, according to police.

The surveillance video released on Wednesday shows a man with grey hair and a Nike duffle bag entering Coquitlam Station on the day of the incident.