VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected of committing four robberies in five days in their city.

In a news release, Surrey RCMP say the suspect has been linked to "at least four robberies" at businesses around the city, including in the Guildford, Newton and Whalley neighbourhoods. All of the robberies occurred between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8, police said.

In each incident, the man entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded money from employees, police said. None of the robberies resulted in any injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his early-to-mid 20s. They say he stands approximately six feet tall and was wearing a blue jacket with a fur-lined hood during each incident.

The number of robberies committed by the same suspect in such a short period of time is "concerning," police said. They urged anyone who can identify the man from provided photos to contact them at 604-599-0502.