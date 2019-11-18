VANCOUVER – Two men have been arrested by Surrey RCMP in connection to two separate bank robberies in the city.

In the afternoon of Nov. 7, Mounties received a report of a robbery at bank near King George Boulevard and 102 Avenue. Police say the man allegedly entered the bank, demanded money, then fled.

Not long after, 42-year-old Alan Granger was arrested in Whalley in connection to the incident. He has since been charged with a count of robbery.

More than a month prior, on Oct. 1, police were called to a bank on Fraser Highway near 68 Avenue. That time, a man allegedly threatened a bank employee with a weapon when he demanded money.

Police arrested 40-year-old Ryan Wilband shortly after and he was charged with a count of robbery and two counts of breaching a probation order.

Mounties say CCTV footage helped them arrest the suspects in each incident.

"In both of these incidents, our investigators and frontline members secured valuable video evidence that assisted them to locate and arrest suspects," said Sgt. Ryan Forbes with the Surrey RCMP robbery unit in a news release.

"We encourage all businesses and home owners, if it is within their means, to consider installing their own CCTV systems."