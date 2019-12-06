VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a suspect has been arrested following a violent robbery outside the King George SkyTrain Station.

Police say a woman walking past the station while holding a cellphone last night was pushed to the ground by a suspect who grabbed at the device.

The suspect is alleged to have pushed the woman's face toward the ground before pulling the phone from her hand -- and is then accused of pushing her into some bushes when the victim followed him to try to get it back.

A 41-year-old man picked up by Surrey RCMP on an unrelated matter who is described as well known to police has been charged with one count of robbery.