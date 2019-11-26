VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the robbery of a Surrey, B.C., jewelry store.

The RCMP said the robbery happened months ago at the Central City Mall on King George Boulevard.

In a statement Tuesday, Surrey RCMP said a man entered a jewelry store at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25.

He asked to view what police described as "high-end jewelry," then grabbed it from the employee's hand after it was removed from a display case, the RCMP says.

No further details were provided, including what he is alleged to have taken.

The RCMP released a photo of the suspect two months later, asking the public to help identify the man.

He's described as a 20- to 30-year-old black man with a slim build. Police say he was wearing a beige fedora, beige pants, blue and white checkered shirt and black and white shoes. He was carrying a black purse at the time, the RCMP said.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo or who has more information is asked to contact investigators at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

The theft is alleged to have occurred the same day as the mall was evacuated, but police say no link has been identified between the incidents. The RCMP did not provide any details at the time of the evacuation, saying only that they'd been called in for a "public safety matter."