Man slashed in the face on Granville Street, Vancouver police say

Police say they’re investigating a violent assault on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver Saturday night.

A 30-year-old man was slashed in the face and taken to the hospital, according to the Vancouver Police Department.

The VPD says passersby flagged down officers and told them the victim “was acting aggressively toward them, attempting to pick fights, and striking vehicles.”

Police found him near Granville and Nelson streets around 11:30 p.m. “As officers took the man into custody, they found him covered in blood with a large wound on his face,” the VPD wrote in a news release Sunday.

The department says it’s believed the man’s face was slashed during an “earlier altercation” somewhere on Granville Street, but a suspect has not been identified.