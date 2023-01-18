Man shot while standing on Vancouver's Granville strip, police say

A 32-year-old man was shot while standing on Vancouver's Granville strip Tuesday night, leaving him hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Vancouver Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the busy intersection of Granville and Nelson streets, in the heart of the Granville Entertainment District, but investigators have confirmed few other details about the alarming display of public violence.

"We don't know if this was random, we don't know if it was targeted, we don't know if it was gang-related," Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News Wednesday.

"There's a lot that our investigators are still working through right now, so anyone with information is asked to come forward."

The shooter or shooters fled the area before police arrived, and no suspects have been identified.

Part of Granville was cordoned off with police tape overnight, and officers could be seen searching for evidence outside a former hostel now used for supportive housing. Visintin could not confirm whether the shooting victim was associated with any business or facility on the strip.

Authorities have not shared any details on the man's injuries, but said he remained in hospital Wednesday morning in serious condition.

Visintin said officers will be canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance video, and asked anyone who can aid in the investigation to contact the VPD's Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541.