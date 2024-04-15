Man seriously injured in downtown Victoria stabbing

Police in Victoria say a man was stabbed in the downtown core Monday morning.

Just before 10:30 a.m., someone flagged down patrolling officers and alerted them to the crime in the 600 block of Yates Street, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

The victim was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious but non-life-threatening.

The man was the only victim and no arrests have been made, police added.

Monday’s stabbing was the seventh in the city since March 1, according to police. Two of them were deadly. VicPD said they believe all of the incidents to be isolated.

“Although the number and close frequency of recent stabbing events is concerning, it is not significantly higher than most other years,” police wrote in the release.

“VicPD officers have been conducting more patrols in the downtown core in recent months, including foot patrols, and will continue this proactive work to ensure that Victoria continues to be a safe community.”

Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has video is asked to call the (250)-995-7654 ext. 1 or leave an anonymous tip to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.