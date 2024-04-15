VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man seriously injured in downtown Victoria stabbing

    A Victoria police vehicle is pictured outside the department's headquarters in downtown Victoria: (CTV News) A Victoria police vehicle is pictured outside the department's headquarters in downtown Victoria: (CTV News)
    Share

    Police in Victoria say a man was stabbed in the downtown core Monday morning.

    Just before 10:30 a.m., someone flagged down patrolling officers and alerted them to the crime in the 600 block of Yates Street, the Victoria Police Department said in a news release.

    The victim was taken to hospital with injuries police describe as serious but non-life-threatening.

    The man was the only victim and no arrests have been made, police added.

    Monday’s stabbing was the seventh in the city since March 1, according to police. Two of them were deadly. VicPD said they believe all of the incidents to be isolated.

    “Although the number and close frequency of recent stabbing events is concerning, it is not significantly higher than most other years,” police wrote in the release.

    “VicPD officers have been conducting more patrols in the downtown core in recent months, including foot patrols, and will continue this proactive work to ensure that Victoria continues to be a safe community.”

    Anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has video is asked to call the (250)-995-7654 ext. 1 or leave an anonymous tip to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News